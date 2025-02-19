Left Menu

Erdogan Targets Turkey's Business Elite Amid Political Turmoil

President Erdogan accuses TUSIAD of political meddling, intensifying scrutiny on the business group amid ongoing investigations. TUSIAD executive's remarks have sparked a probe, leading to stock declines and highlighting tensions between Erdogan's government and the business sector. Erdogan cites his achievements in raising national prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:35 IST
Erdogan Targets Turkey's Business Elite Amid Political Turmoil

President Tayyip Erdogan has intensified his criticism of Turkey's leading business association, TUSIAD, accusing it of political interference and undermining the government. His remarks come as the association faces scrutiny following controversial comments from one of its executives regarding the state of democracy in Turkey.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting with his ruling AK party, Erdogan described TUSIAD as a vestige of previous weak governments, alleging its members benefited from unfair economic privileges at the nation's expense. He accused the organization of attempting to rekindle political instability and pressure the government.

The controversy has prompted an official investigation, targeting both the executive who made the remarks and TUSIAD's president. Despite the turmoil, the association maintains its focus on national interests, while Erdogan continues to emphasize his administration's economic achievements and commitment to upholding democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025