Erdogan Targets Turkey's Business Elite Amid Political Turmoil
President Erdogan accuses TUSIAD of political meddling, intensifying scrutiny on the business group amid ongoing investigations. TUSIAD executive's remarks have sparked a probe, leading to stock declines and highlighting tensions between Erdogan's government and the business sector. Erdogan cites his achievements in raising national prosperity.
President Tayyip Erdogan has intensified his criticism of Turkey's leading business association, TUSIAD, accusing it of political interference and undermining the government. His remarks come as the association faces scrutiny following controversial comments from one of its executives regarding the state of democracy in Turkey.
Speaking at a parliamentary meeting with his ruling AK party, Erdogan described TUSIAD as a vestige of previous weak governments, alleging its members benefited from unfair economic privileges at the nation's expense. He accused the organization of attempting to rekindle political instability and pressure the government.
The controversy has prompted an official investigation, targeting both the executive who made the remarks and TUSIAD's president. Despite the turmoil, the association maintains its focus on national interests, while Erdogan continues to emphasize his administration's economic achievements and commitment to upholding democratic principles.
