Rekha Gupta Set to Lead: BJP Forms Government in Delhi After 27 Years

Rekha Gupta becomes the new Chief Minister of Delhi, representing the BJP after its historic win. Gupta, elected from Shalimar Bagh, will be sworn in at Ramlila Maidan. The BJP ousted Aam Aadmi Party, forming a government in Delhi for the first time in 27 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:31 IST
BJP leader Rekha Gupta named as the Chief Minister of Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta is poised to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following her election as the leader of the BJP legislative party. This decision came at a meeting of the newly-elected BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) held on Wednesday.

Representing Shalimar Bagh, Gupta is set to take the oath of office on Thursday at an official ceremony in Ramlila Maidan. Notable figures, including BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, were in attendance at the meeting, signaling strong party support.

After a significant hiatus of 27 years, the BJP is returning to power in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the city's fourth woman Chief Minister, following the party's triumphant win of 48 seats earlier this month and the subsequent ousting of the Aam Aadmi Party from government.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are complete, ensuring a smooth transition of power. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

