Putin Calls for Trust-Building Talks on Ukraine Amid U.S.-Russia Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of including Ukraine in peace talks and building trust between Moscow and Washington. The recent U.S.-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia is seen as a first step towards collaboration in various areas, though concerns remain about the exclusion of Ukraine and Europe.

Updated: 19-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:25 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine remains part of negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, underlining the necessity of trust between Moscow and Washington.

The recent Saudi-hosted talks between Russia and the United States marked a step forward in resetting relations, with both sides agreeing to appoint negotiating teams on Ukraine and explore cooperation across multiple sectors.

Despite Ukraine and European governments not being present at the talks, Putin reiterated that Russia has not rejected dialogue with them, dismissing any notion of Ukraine being excluded from the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

