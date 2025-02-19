Putin Calls for Trust-Building Talks on Ukraine Amid U.S.-Russia Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine remains part of negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, underlining the necessity of trust between Moscow and Washington.

The recent Saudi-hosted talks between Russia and the United States marked a step forward in resetting relations, with both sides agreeing to appoint negotiating teams on Ukraine and explore cooperation across multiple sectors.

Despite Ukraine and European governments not being present at the talks, Putin reiterated that Russia has not rejected dialogue with them, dismissing any notion of Ukraine being excluded from the peace process.

