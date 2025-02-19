Trump and Zelenskyy: A War of Words

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal attack against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing him as a 'dictator without elections.' Trump urged Zelenskyy to act quickly, warning that he might not have a country left to lead.

This exchange comes after Zelenskyy accused Trump of being enveloped in a 'disinformation bubble,' a pointed critique aimed at the former President's understanding of the situation in Ukraine.

The exchange marks a significant escalation in rhetoric between the two leaders, each expressing starkly different perspectives on political realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)