Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, soon to be inaugurated as Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, formally staked her claim to form the government. The BJP MLA met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, showcasing the party's readiness to lead the national capital.

Accompanied by high-profile figures including state BJP observers and city MPs, Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House following a legislature meeting. Her credentials as a former DUSU president and civic body councilor highlight her longstanding engagement in Delhi's political landscape.

The BJP celebrated a significant electoral triumph, capturing 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, effectively ending a decade of AAP rule. Gupta's impending swearing-in ceremony, set for Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a new era in Delhi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)