Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed BJP MLA and Chief Minister-designate, has been confirmed as the Leader of the House in Delhi's Assembly. Accompanied by several BJP dignitaries, she met with the Lieutenant Governor to stake her claim to form the government after BJP's decisive electoral win over the AAP.
- Country:
- India
Rekha Gupta, soon to be inaugurated as Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, formally staked her claim to form the government. The BJP MLA met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, showcasing the party's readiness to lead the national capital.
Accompanied by high-profile figures including state BJP observers and city MPs, Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House following a legislature meeting. Her credentials as a former DUSU president and civic body councilor highlight her longstanding engagement in Delhi's political landscape.
The BJP celebrated a significant electoral triumph, capturing 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, effectively ending a decade of AAP rule. Gupta's impending swearing-in ceremony, set for Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a new era in Delhi's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voting for Delhi Assembly elections begins.
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Vibrant Display of Democracy
Delhi Assembly Polls Show Low Early Turnout
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle