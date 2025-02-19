Left Menu

Pope Francis’ Resilience: A Battle Against Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, at 88, is under treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reported the Pope is alert and in good spirits. The Vatican maintains he stays as long as needed to address his complex clinical condition.

Updated: 19-02-2025 21:55 IST
Pope Francis’ Resilience: A Battle Against Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church, is currently undergoing treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's renowned Gemelli hospital. His condition was previously diagnosed as bronchitis before complications arose, requiring more intensive medical attention.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after visiting Pope Francis, indicated that he remains alert and cheerful, maintaining his characteristic sense of humor despite the severe infection affecting his lungs. The Vatican has assured that the Pope is not on a ventilator and continues breathing on his own.

Global well-wishes for a swift recovery are pouring in, as public engagements have been canceled while he receives the necessary medical care. Gemelli hospital has historical significance for treating popes, providing specialized care evident in their targeted therapy approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

