US Relations Strain: Marco Rubio Skips South Africa's G20 Meeting
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend the G20 meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa's anti-American policies. Instead, Rubio returns to the US after talks in Riyadh with Russian officials. South Africa aims to focus on equality and sustainability during its G20 presidency.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be absent from an upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, citing host South Africa's policies as anti-American. Rubio, who has just concluded talks in Riyadh with Russian delegates about the Ukraine conflict, has decided to return to the US rather than join the gathering of leading global nations.
This development exemplifies a significant strain in US-South Africa relations, particularly since the Trump administration labeled South Africa's G20 positions as inconsistent with American interests. The G20 meeting is a missed opportunity for the US to advocate its international views, especially under the G20's current themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.
South Africa, the first African nation to lead the G20, has received support from Europe, Russia, and China, despite limited US participation. Discussions at the event are set to pivot on debt refinancing and climate change impacts on poor nations, signaling a potentially transformative period in international cooperation.
