Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Face of Leadership

Rekha Gupta, the former DUSU president and first-time MLA, is slated to become Delhi's fourth woman chief minister after the BJP's return to power following a 26-year gap. A strong advocate for women's welfare, Gupta's career trajectory highlights her long-standing association with the RSS.

Born in Haryana, this BCom and law graduate from Delhi University has a political pedigree that began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1992. Her leadership roles within the Delhi University Students' Union paved the way for her BJP engagement and subsequent national roles.

Gupta's efforts in women's and children's welfare have been marked by initiatives like Sumedha Yojana. With the BJP reclaiming Delhi, her upcoming swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, marks a significant political transition for the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)