Polish call centre worker Katarzyna Paprota, expressing deep concern over recent shifts in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, fears for future stability in Europe. She noted that while Poland's integration into NATO and the EU suggested peace, Trump's moves have disrupted such expectations.

This sentiment resonates with many Eastern Europeans, particularly as Trump blames Kyiv for initiating conflict while warming ties with Moscow. Such developments unsettle veterans like Henryk Marut, reminding them of Russian dominance during the communist era. Trump's unpredictability leads them to fear that Putin might aggressively expand Russia's borders.

In Latvia, similar apprehensions emerge. Pensioners like Silvija Spriedniece find parallels between Putin and historical aggressors. News that Trump and Putin are on affable terms sends ripples of dread, as citizens like Imants Robeznieks hope for a robust European response to counter potential threats.

