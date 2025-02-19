Congress Leadership Aims to Empower District Units: A Path to Organisational Transformation

The Congress leadership has resolved to empower its district units, making them pivotal to the party's organisational transformation, as decided during a leadership meeting on Wednesday. Mallikarjun Kharge, the party chief, highlighted the need to hold office-bearers accountable for election results in an effort to reinvigorate the party.

The leadership also planned 'relay yatras' starting mid-April to conclude in January 2026, following the resolution passed at last December's Belagavi meeting. The party intends to strengthen grassroots structures through a strategic organisational overhaul, discussed in detail at the meeting held at the AICC headquarters in Indira Bhawan.

Discussions addressed various issues including electoral commission concerns and voter list manipulation. Kharge advocated for promoting ideologically steadfast individuals and hinted at further organisational changes. As part of strengthening the party's presence, nationwide 'Save Constitution National Yatra' initiatives have been proposed, with an emphasis on holding upcoming sessions in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)