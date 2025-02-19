Rekha Gupta Makes History as Delhi's First Woman BJP Chief Minister

In a landmark decision, the BJP declared Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, breaking a 26-year absence from power in the capital. Gupta, a first-time MLA, was selected as the Leader of the House by the BJP legislature party.

The announcement concludes the 10-year AAP rule under Arvind Kejriwal. Gupta's election follows her victory in the Shalimar Bagh seat by over 29,000 votes. She and her Cabinet are set to take the oath at Ramlila Ground, witnessing a gathering of top BJP leaders and 50,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Modi.

Known for her close ties with the RSS, Gupta is committed to fulfilling BJP's campaign promises and focusing on Delhi's development. She is the second incumbent woman chief minister in the country and the sole woman leading a BJP-ruled state at present.

