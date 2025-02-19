Rekha Gupta Becomes First Woman CM of Delhi, Boosting BJP's 'Nari Shaktikaran' Agenda

In a landmark decision, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, making her the first woman to hold the position. The announcement has been met with enthusiastic approval within the party, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's empowerment.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra praised this move as a testament to Modi's dedication to actualizing women's empowerment beyond rhetoric. Social media witnessed congratulatory messages pouring in for Gupta, a legislator from Shalimar Bagh, including from BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh who expressed confidence in Gupta's leadership to foster new avenues of development under Modi's guidance.

Across the party spectrum, leaders hailed Gupta's appointment as a historic milestone. BJP MLA Harish Khurana described it as a proud moment, while Arvinder Singh Lovely noted the unanimous support for Gupta's leadership among party members. Leaders like Bansuri Swaraj and Kapil Mishra echoed sentiments of empowerment, progress, and unity.

