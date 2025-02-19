Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: Bringing BJP Back to Power in Delhi

Rekha Gupta, the BJP's Chief Minister-designate, is set to lead Delhi's new government after successfully staking her claim. The BJP, returning to power after 26 years, will see Gupta as Delhi's fourth woman CM. Her appointment marks a significant political shift following a decade under AAP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political turnaround, Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to lead the new government in Delhi, having been invited by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to form the administration.

Gupta's ascension marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi's political landscape after an interregnum of over 26 years. She previously led the party's legislature group meeting, securing her position following an impressive victory.

Her impending leadership will make her the fourth woman to hold the Chief Minister's office in Delhi, succeeding notable figures like Sushma Swaraj. Gupta is set to be sworn in at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

