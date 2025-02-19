Rekha Gupta: Bringing BJP Back to Power in Delhi

In a significant political turnaround, Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to lead the new government in Delhi, having been invited by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to form the administration.

Gupta's ascension marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi's political landscape after an interregnum of over 26 years. She previously led the party's legislature group meeting, securing her position following an impressive victory.

Her impending leadership will make her the fourth woman to hold the Chief Minister's office in Delhi, succeeding notable figures like Sushma Swaraj. Gupta is set to be sworn in at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)