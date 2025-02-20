Republican Rift: Tackling Trump's Agenda with Two Competing Bills

Senate Republicans are pressing ahead with a focused legislative package targeting immigration, energy, and defense. This move comes despite President Donald Trump's endorsement of a broader House bill, which includes extensive tax cuts. Senator John Thune expressed commitment to the Senate's approach, aiming to maintain order amid Trump's unexpected backing of the comprehensive House plan.

The House Republicans' fear that initiating an immigration bill could jeopardize their ambitions to extend Trump's tax cuts, especially with their narrow 218-215 majority. Trump's proposal for a singular 'big beautiful bill' aligns more with the House Republicans' strategy, aiming for sweeping legislative outcomes.

While Senate Republicans are concerned with the complexities of tax legislation, they recognize the need for a unified budget plan to bypass Democratic resistance. This division highlights internal Republican disagreements on strategy, with both parties eagerly seeking to implement Trump's policy objectives.

