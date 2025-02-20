Zelenskiy Calls for Unity and Pragmatism Amid U.S. Visit
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for unity among Ukrainians and pragmatic support from the U.S. as he comments on the visit by U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. Zelenskiy underscores the importance of the envoy's visit being productive amid ongoing challenges.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a statement on Wednesday, reiterated his reliance on the unity and courage of his citizens, while seeking pragmatic engagement from the United States. This comes in the context of an ongoing U.S. diplomatic visit.
Addressing his country in a nightly video message, Zelenskiy expressed confidence in the strength of Ukrainian resolve and his expectations that Europe will remain united, with the U.S. maintaining a practical approach.
Highlighting a visit by U.S. envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of the discussions being constructive to further foster international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
