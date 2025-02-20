Left Menu

Trump Proposes Reallocation of Federal Savings

President Donald Trump announced his administration might return 20% of savings from Elon Musk's Government Efficiency initiative to Americans. This statement was made during a meeting in Miami, where he also mentioned plans to use another 20% of the savings to reduce the federal debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:32 IST
Trump Proposes Reallocation of Federal Savings
Donald Trump

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that his administration is contemplating the redistribution of 20% of identified savings back to Americans. The savings stem from an initiative by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Addressing a gathering of global financiers and tech leaders organized by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Miami, Trump elaborated on the proposal. He highlighted the initiative's success in identifying areas for cost reductions within the government.

Additionally, Trump disclosed that another 20% of the amassed savings might be directed towards decreasing the federal government's mounting debt, further supporting financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025