Trump's TikTok Talks: A White House Deal in the Making

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced that discussions are taking place with China concerning TikTok as the United States seeks to mediate the sale of the widely-used app.

During a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed the ongoing talks aimed at resolving the app's operational future in the U.S. market.

This move is part of a broader strategic effort by the U.S. government to gain clarity and control over data security issues surrounding the popular platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)