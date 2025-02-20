Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Talks: A White House Deal in the Making

U.S. President Donald Trump informed reporters on Air Force One that discussions with China are underway regarding TikTok as the United States aims to facilitate the sale of the app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:05 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced that discussions are taking place with China concerning TikTok as the United States seeks to mediate the sale of the widely-used app.

During a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed the ongoing talks aimed at resolving the app's operational future in the U.S. market.

This move is part of a broader strategic effort by the U.S. government to gain clarity and control over data security issues surrounding the popular platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

