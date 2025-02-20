Left Menu

Delhi's New Cabinet Set to Take Oath: A New Era Begins

The new Delhi government is forming with six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in recent polls. The ministers will take their oath of office alongside Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:49 IST
The new Delhi government is establishing its cabinet with six ministers, including Parvesh Verma, who recently overcame AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at the polls. The ministers are slated to be sworn in on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement from the Union Home Ministry, President, upon the advice of CM designate Rekha Gupta, has appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers for the government of Delhi.

These new ministers will take their oath of office in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished guests will be present, alongside the CM designate Gupta.

