Trump's Bold Call: Zelenskiy as Dictator Amid Ukraine Peace Push

U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a diplomatic firestorm by denouncing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a 'dictator' and suggesting that Kyiv must swiftly secure peace to ensure its survival. This sharp rhetoric has rattled European officials already alarmed by Trump's previous claim that Ukraine instigated Russia's 2022 invasion.

Less than a month into his tenure, Trump has dramatically reshaped U.S. foreign policy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including initiating dialogue with Moscow that sidelines Ukraine. His Social Media post accused Zelenskiy, whose elections are on hold due to martial law, of needing to 'move fast' or risk losing his country.

As Trump continues to press his view, global reactions are mixed. U.S. allies like Germany and Australia reject his assertions, while some Republicans hesitate to criticize him openly. Meanwhile, Europe's leadership scrambles for a cohesive response that secures Ukraine's sovereignty and counters Russian expansion.

