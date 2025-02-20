Rekha Gupta Takes Charge: BJP Regains Power in Delhi

In a significant political shift, Rekha Gupta, a newly elected BJP legislator, has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi. This marks the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to controlling the capital after a 26-year hiatus.

The inauguration event, held at the historic Ramlila Ground, was a display of political unity and strength, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside other prominent figures from the BJP and NDA.

Gupta, representing Shalimar Bagh, becomes Delhi's fourth woman chief minister and stands out as the only female leader in the NDA coalition's current roster of chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)