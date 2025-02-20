Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: A New Era in Delhi's Leadership
BJP's Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Supported by extensive party leadership, she is expected to usher in transformative governance. Gupta's rise highlights BJP's emphasis on women empowerment, and she vows to tackle corruption head-on.
Rekha Gupta, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was ceremonially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at an elaborate event held at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, cementing Gupta's role alongside her council of ministers.
The occasion saw six ministers, including notable figures such as Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood, taking their oaths. Noteworthy attendance included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key Cabinet members such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, among several other union ministers and chief ministers from neighboring states.
Rekha Gupta, with deep political roots and a history of serving in various capacities within Delhi, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. A first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, she has historically advocated for women's rights and the welfare of marginalized communities. She speaks of her appointment as a transformative moment for women in politics.
