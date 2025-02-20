Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: A New Era in Delhi's Leadership

Rekha Gupta, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was ceremonially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at an elaborate event held at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, cementing Gupta's role alongside her council of ministers.

The occasion saw six ministers, including notable figures such as Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood, taking their oaths. Noteworthy attendance included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key Cabinet members such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, among several other union ministers and chief ministers from neighboring states.

Rekha Gupta, with deep political roots and a history of serving in various capacities within Delhi, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. A first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, she has historically advocated for women's rights and the welfare of marginalized communities. She speaks of her appointment as a transformative moment for women in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)