Diplomatic Tensions Arise as U.S. Skips G20 in South Africa

China's foreign ministry on Thursday chose not to address U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to skip a G20 meeting in South Africa. The meeting is being hosted in Johannesburg from Thursday to Friday, as part of South Africa's tenure as G20 president from December 2024 to November 2025.

South Africa's hosting of G20 foreign ministers aimed to address key global issues, but diplomatic tensions were evident when Secretary Rubio opted out. His decision was in response to President Donald Trump's potential cut-off of U.S. funding to South Africa, attributed to disagreements over the African nation's land ownership policy.

As diplomatic strains surface, China's silence on the matter indicates a restrained approach amid evolving geopolitical dynamics within the G20 framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)