Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Women in Delhi Politics

Sandeep Dikshit congratulates newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, urging effective governance. Gupta, promising transformation, acknowledges BJP's elaborate manifesto risks financial strain. Sworn in with six ministers, Gupta vows accountability and commits to fulfilling party promises, supported by BJP leadership including Modi. Her election marks a historic mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:58 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit offered his congratulations to Rekha Gupta, the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, and her cabinet on Thursday, expressing optimism about their future governance. However, Dikshit also issued a word of caution, pointing out the potential financial strain of implementing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) extensive manifesto.

Rekha Gupta assumed the role of Delhi Chief Minister during a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, where Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office. Accompanied by six ministers, Gupta pledged transparency and accountability, warning corrupt entities of future scrutiny. The event was attended by key BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Gupta's election signifies a new chapter for women in politics, embodying a significant electoral victory for the BJP, which dethroned the Aam Aadmi Party by securing 48 seats. During media interactions, Gupta expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for their trust, vowing to prioritize fulfilling the party's commitments and promoting team cohesion among all BJP legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

