Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Women in Delhi Politics

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit offered his congratulations to Rekha Gupta, the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, and her cabinet on Thursday, expressing optimism about their future governance. However, Dikshit also issued a word of caution, pointing out the potential financial strain of implementing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) extensive manifesto.

Rekha Gupta assumed the role of Delhi Chief Minister during a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, where Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office. Accompanied by six ministers, Gupta pledged transparency and accountability, warning corrupt entities of future scrutiny. The event was attended by key BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Gupta's election signifies a new chapter for women in politics, embodying a significant electoral victory for the BJP, which dethroned the Aam Aadmi Party by securing 48 seats. During media interactions, Gupta expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for their trust, vowing to prioritize fulfilling the party's commitments and promoting team cohesion among all BJP legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)