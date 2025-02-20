Left Menu

A New Era in Delhi: Rekha Gupta's Historic Oath as CM Marks Transformation

Following her inauguration as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta pledges transformative governance, marking a new era for women in politics. With support from BJP leadership, Gupta emphasizes accountability and development, aiming to fulfill party promises and foster unity among MLAs.

In a historic ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, heralding a new era of governance in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded the occasion as a milestone, emphasizing the promising development expected under Gupta's tenure.

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the event, showcasing strong party support. Rekha Gupta, celebrating her achievement as a breakthrough for women in politics, vowed to tackle corruption and fulfill the commitments made by the BJP to Delhi's citizens.

