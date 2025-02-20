A New Era in Delhi: Rekha Gupta's Historic Oath as CM Marks Transformation

In a historic ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, heralding a new era of governance in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded the occasion as a milestone, emphasizing the promising development expected under Gupta's tenure.

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the event, showcasing strong party support. Rekha Gupta, celebrating her achievement as a breakthrough for women in politics, vowed to tackle corruption and fulfill the commitments made by the BJP to Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)