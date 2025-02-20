In a striking omission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy found himself and his country's representatives excluded from pivotal discussions in Saudi Arabia regarding Ukraine's future, held on February 18, 2025. The talks featured only US and Russian delegations, highlighting Russia's enduring strategy to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.

This exclusion reflects Russia's ongoing narrative of questioning Ukraine's statehood and leadership legitimacy. Compounding this, the US delegation, echoing Moscow's stance, suggested Ukrainian elections as a cornerstone for any potential peace agreement, despite martial law complicating such electoral processes amid conflict.

Interval observers note the growing influence of Russian propaganda that diminishes Ukraine's global support base and criticizes Zelenskyy. The strategic pressure creates a 'catch-22' for Ukraine—comply and face potential internal and external disruption, or resist and risk delegitimization, as echoed by recent US diplomatic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)