Rekha Gupta Ushers in a New Era for Delhi

In a historical move, Rekha Gupta took the oath as Delhi's chief minister on Thursday, making her the first from the BJP to assume the role in over 26 years. The ceremony was marked by a show of strength, indicating the party's determined comeback in the capital's political arena.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat extended his hearty congratulations to Gupta, describing her tenure as the beginning of an unprecedented phase of development for the city. The minister's heartfelt message was shared on social media in Hindi, capturing the spirit of optimism surrounding the new leadership.

At 50, the Shalimar Bagh MLA stands out not only as a debutant but also as the solitary woman figure among the NDA's chief ministers, bringing both new energy and a unique perspective to the governance of the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)