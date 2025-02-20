YSRCP Raises Security Concerns for Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy
A YSRCP delegation led by B Satyanarayana met Governor S Abdul Nazeer to express concerns over security lapses involving party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Satyanarayana accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government of acting out of political vengeance and neglecting chili farmers' welfare.
In a significant political development, a delegation from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), spearheaded by opposition leader B Satyanarayana, approached Governor S Abdul Nazeer to voice alarming concerns over what they claim are deliberate security oversights targeting their party leader, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The delegation has accused the ruling TDP government under N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in acts of political retaliation, notably compromising Reddy's safety during his recent visit to Guntur. This visit followed Reddy's appearance at Guntur Mirchi Yard, after which the YSRCP alleged the government used the election code as an excuse to diminish Reddy's security detail.
Moreover, the opposition has levied accusations against the current coalition for neglecting chili farmers, critiquing its failure to support them amidst plummeting crop prices, a stark contrast to the aid provided under the previous YSRCP administration.
