YSRCP Raises Security Concerns for Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a significant political development, a delegation from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), spearheaded by opposition leader B Satyanarayana, approached Governor S Abdul Nazeer to voice alarming concerns over what they claim are deliberate security oversights targeting their party leader, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The delegation has accused the ruling TDP government under N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in acts of political retaliation, notably compromising Reddy's safety during his recent visit to Guntur. This visit followed Reddy's appearance at Guntur Mirchi Yard, after which the YSRCP alleged the government used the election code as an excuse to diminish Reddy's security detail.

Moreover, the opposition has levied accusations against the current coalition for neglecting chili farmers, critiquing its failure to support them amidst plummeting crop prices, a stark contrast to the aid provided under the previous YSRCP administration.

