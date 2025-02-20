Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi's First Female Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta assumed the role of Delhi's ninth Chief Minister on Thursday, marking a historic moment as she becomes the city's first woman to hold this position. Her swearing-in took place in an elaborate ceremony officiated by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena at Ramlila Maidan, attended by key BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her inaugural address, Gupta emphasized her administration's unwavering commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Delhi,' assuring the public that every promise made during her campaign would be fulfilled without delay. She promptly began her duties at the Delhi Secretariat, accompanied by prominent party leaders, including Baijayant Panda and Virendra Sachdeva.

The newly appointed Cabinet, which met for the first time on Thursday evening, is set to begin its work with a spiritual start at Yamuna Ghat. Gupta's team, which includes Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, underscores her leadership's focus on collaborative governance and accountability to the citizens of Delhi.

