Celebrating Leadership: Rekha Gupta's Swearing-in as Delhi CM

In a significant political event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta, who has been officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Naidu, in a post on X, lauded Gupta's assumption of office, expressing his wishes for her tenure to be characterized by transformative leadership and unwavering dedication to the citizens of Delhi.

The ceremony, which marked Gupta's official rise to the position, was attended by several dignitaries, including Naidu himself, who praised her commitment to public service. The occasion follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the recent Delhi state elections.

As Gupta takes the helm in Delhi, political analysts and citizens alike are keen to see how her leadership will drive change and development in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)