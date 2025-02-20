Celebrating Leadership: Rekha Gupta's Swearing-in as Delhi CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Rekha Gupta on her swearing-in as Delhi's Chief Minister. He expressed hope for her transformative leadership and commitment to serving Delhi's citizens. Naidu attended the ceremony in Delhi, following BJP's election victory.
In a significant political event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta, who has been officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Naidu, in a post on X, lauded Gupta's assumption of office, expressing his wishes for her tenure to be characterized by transformative leadership and unwavering dedication to the citizens of Delhi.
The ceremony, which marked Gupta's official rise to the position, was attended by several dignitaries, including Naidu himself, who praised her commitment to public service. The occasion follows the Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the recent Delhi state elections.
As Gupta takes the helm in Delhi, political analysts and citizens alike are keen to see how her leadership will drive change and development in the capital city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
