Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy Amid Controversies
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde announced he has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, affecting his communication abilities. Despite health challenges, he reassured state leaders of his commitment to public service. Munde is also under scrutiny following the arrest of an aide linked to a murder case.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde revealed his diagnosis of Bell's Palsy on Thursday, a sudden condition affecting facial muscles and speech. The illness has hindered his participation in cabinet meetings and public events.
Sharing his condition on Facebook, Munde expressed his determination to overcome the ailment and reassured Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of his dedication to returning to public duties promptly.
Simultaneously, Munde faces political challenges as opposition parties and allies criticize his alleged connection to an extortion case involving his aide. The allegations, which he denies, relate to a murder in Beed and past irregularities during his term as agriculture minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
