Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy Amid Controversies

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde announced he has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, affecting his communication abilities. Despite health challenges, he reassured state leaders of his commitment to public service. Munde is also under scrutiny following the arrest of an aide linked to a murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:59 IST
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy Amid Controversies
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde revealed his diagnosis of Bell's Palsy on Thursday, a sudden condition affecting facial muscles and speech. The illness has hindered his participation in cabinet meetings and public events.

Sharing his condition on Facebook, Munde expressed his determination to overcome the ailment and reassured Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of his dedication to returning to public duties promptly.

Simultaneously, Munde faces political challenges as opposition parties and allies criticize his alleged connection to an extortion case involving his aide. The allegations, which he denies, relate to a murder in Beed and past irregularities during his term as agriculture minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025