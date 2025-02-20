Dalit Leader Ravinder Indraj Singh: New Voice in the Rekha Gupta Cabinet

Ravinder Indraj Singh, known for his active role within the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, took a significant step forward in his political career by being sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the Rekha Gupta administration in Delhi.

Ravinder Indraj Singh, the Dalit representative in the new cabinet, highlights his influence within the political sphere. He triumphed over AAP's candidate, Jai Bhagwan Upkar, securing the Bawana seat with a formidable lead of over 31,000 votes.

Singh, whose political lineage traces back to his father, former MLA Indraj Singh from Narela, brings a strong background in mobilizing support for the BJP in North Delhi and holds assets valued at over Rs 7 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)