Political Maneuvering in Manipur: BJP's Quest for a New Government
Former minister Yumnam Khemchand announced a forthcoming meeting of BJP MLAs to discuss the formation of a new government in Manipur. He addressed rumors about divisions within the BJP and dismissed the idea of a new regional party. The situation follows N Biren Singh's resignation amid ongoing ethnic conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:01 IST
- India
Former minister Yumnam Khemchand declared on Thursday that BJP legislators will convene soon to discuss the formation of a new government in Manipur following recent political upheaval.
Khemchand refuted allegations of factional splits among BJP MLAs and the potential inception of a new regional party, firmly stating party unity.
The assembly has been under suspended animation since the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, amid ethnic tensions that have resulted in substantial casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
