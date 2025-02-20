Left Menu

Political Maneuvering in Manipur: BJP's Quest for a New Government

Former minister Yumnam Khemchand announced a forthcoming meeting of BJP MLAs to discuss the formation of a new government in Manipur. He addressed rumors about divisions within the BJP and dismissed the idea of a new regional party. The situation follows N Biren Singh's resignation amid ongoing ethnic conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:01 IST
  • India

Former minister Yumnam Khemchand declared on Thursday that BJP legislators will convene soon to discuss the formation of a new government in Manipur following recent political upheaval.

Khemchand refuted allegations of factional splits among BJP MLAs and the potential inception of a new regional party, firmly stating party unity.

The assembly has been under suspended animation since the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, amid ethnic tensions that have resulted in substantial casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

