Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Northeast Insurgents to Join India's Peaceful Path

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged insurgents in the Northeast of India to surrender their arms and join the country's developmental journey. Highlighting reduced violence and new peace accords, Shah emphasized the region's cultural richness and its pivotal role in India's unity and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:13 IST
Amit Shah Urges Northeast Insurgents to Join India's Peaceful Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant call to action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged insurgents in India's Northeast to lay down their arms and join the nation's developmental journey. Speaking at the 'Unity Utsav - One Voice, One Nation' event, Shah emphasized the importance of incorporating the region into India's broader narrative of peace and progress.

Shah highlighted a 70% reduction in violence over the last five years, citing surrender of over 10,000 insurgents, 12 peace accords, and two inter-state border agreements as indicators of growing peace in the region. He also stressed that the Northeast wants to be an integral part of India, with its rich cultural heritage playing a critical role in the country's diversity.

The Home Minister celebrated the efforts of Northeastern youth, mentioning that initiatives spanning economic, cultural, educational, and sporting domains are creating opportunities. Concluding with praise for Manipur, which excelled in the event organized by Assam Rifles, Shah announced that India's first sports university would be established there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025