Amit Shah Urges Northeast Insurgents to Join India's Peaceful Path

In a significant call to action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged insurgents in India's Northeast to lay down their arms and join the nation's developmental journey. Speaking at the 'Unity Utsav - One Voice, One Nation' event, Shah emphasized the importance of incorporating the region into India's broader narrative of peace and progress.

Shah highlighted a 70% reduction in violence over the last five years, citing surrender of over 10,000 insurgents, 12 peace accords, and two inter-state border agreements as indicators of growing peace in the region. He also stressed that the Northeast wants to be an integral part of India, with its rich cultural heritage playing a critical role in the country's diversity.

The Home Minister celebrated the efforts of Northeastern youth, mentioning that initiatives spanning economic, cultural, educational, and sporting domains are creating opportunities. Concluding with praise for Manipur, which excelled in the event organized by Assam Rifles, Shah announced that India's first sports university would be established there.

