Political Showdown in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai vs. Udhayanidhi

A heated exchange has erupted between BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The conflict centers on the 'Get out Modi' rhetoric. Both leaders have publicly challenged each other, escalating tensions between the BJP and DMK in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:25 IST
The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has heated up as BJP state chief K Annamalai and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin engage in a war of words over the 'Get out Modi' slogan. The rhetoric has seen challenges from both sides, with Annamalai calling for a specific showdown date and time.

During a media interaction in Salem, Annamalai dared Udhayanidhi to specify details for the confrontation at Anna Salai, the location of the DMK headquarters. He boldly stated he would face any resistance alone, emphasizing his commitment to the challenge.

The dispute traces back to a recent DMK rally where Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP, linking the confrontation to broader issues like the National Education Policy. While BJP rallies echoed the sentiment, tensions continue to rise as both parties assert their stances in the public eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

