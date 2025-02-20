Left Menu

Delhi's New Cabinet Balances Diversity Under CM Rekha Gupta

The newly formed Cabinet under the BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizes diversity across its ranks, splitting representation among the major communities that contributed to the party's substantial electoral win.

In the recent Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP secured 48 seats. Notably, nine MLAs hail from the Bania community, including CM Gupta, a first-time legislator. Among the newly sworn-in MLAs are noteworthy names such as Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, with distinct community ties.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a seasoned MLA representing Rajouri Garden, signifies the party's Sikh presence in the region. With victories in constituencies like Hari Nagar and Jangpura, the BJP strategically installed a balanced Cabinet that includes significant faces and newcomers from diverse backgrounds like Purvanchalis Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

