Delhi's New Cabinet Balances Diversity Under CM Rekha Gupta
The new BJP-led government in Delhi, helmed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ensures diverse representation by incorporating members from various communities, including Bania, Sikh, Jat, and Purvanchalis. Key figures like Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma play significant roles, highlighting BJP's inclusive strategy following their victory in the Assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
The newly formed Cabinet under the BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizes diversity across its ranks, splitting representation among the major communities that contributed to the party's substantial electoral win.
In the recent Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP secured 48 seats. Notably, nine MLAs hail from the Bania community, including CM Gupta, a first-time legislator. Among the newly sworn-in MLAs are noteworthy names such as Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, with distinct community ties.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a seasoned MLA representing Rajouri Garden, signifies the party's Sikh presence in the region. With victories in constituencies like Hari Nagar and Jangpura, the BJP strategically installed a balanced Cabinet that includes significant faces and newcomers from diverse backgrounds like Purvanchalis Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle
Delhi polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal loses to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes from New Delhi seat, says EC.
Parvesh Verma Declares Victory: A New Era for Delhi
Parvesh Verma's Vision: Transforming Delhi's Yamuna Riverfront
BJP's Parvesh Verma claims victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, gives credit to PM Modi and people of Delhi.