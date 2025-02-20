Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Call for Dalit Empowerment and Political Unity

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the crucial role of Dalits in shaping India's Constitution during his interaction with Scheduled Caste students. He criticized the lack of representation in corporate sectors and privatization, urging for unity among opposition parties to challenge the BJP. Gandhi highlighted economic disparities and advocated for reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with Scheduled Caste students, praised the significant contributions of Dalits to the Indian Constitution. He criticized the systemic challenges faced by Dalits and pointed out their underrepresentation in corporate spheres.

Expressing disappointment at the Bahujan Samaj Party's refusal to ally with Congress against the BJP, Gandhi underscored the importance of political unity. He argued that jobs stem from small businesses rather than corporate giants like Ambani and Adani.

Highlighting economic inequalities, Gandhi advocated for reforms in both GST and bank loan practices. He also emphasized the need for educational opportunities for marginalized communities and critiqued the privatization policy of the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

