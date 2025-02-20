Left Menu

Call for Probe into Activist's Access to Confidential Documents

NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to probe how activist Anjali Damania accessed confidential documents. Damania accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of corruption. Paranjape dismissed these claims and discussed other issues, including an appeal against a court ruling and new infrastructural projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP Chief Spokesperson Anand Paranjape has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate an investigation into how social activist Anjali Damania obtained confidential documents. The request follows Damania's corruption allegations against NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde, allegations which have been firmly denied by the party.

In a press briefing, Paranjape emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity and source of documents in Damania's possession, which reportedly include signatures from senior officials. He stressed that while democratic rights allow for allegations, claims of falsified documents and major transactions are unfounded.

Additional announcements included the NCP's support for infrastructure initiatives like the proposed airport at Vadhavan, and cautions against social media posts that may offend religious sentiments during the Mahakumbh festival. The party also backs an appeal by Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate against a recent court verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

