Zelenskiy Stands Firm Amid U.S.-Ukraine Political Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes unity at home and abroad after U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising critique. Amid discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, Ukraine seeks security assurances while Trump pushes for peace deals involving Ukraine's resources. European leaders react to U.S. policy changes by increasing defense commitments.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, is relying heavily on unity both domestically and on the European front in the face of unexpected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump described Zelenskiy as a 'dictator without elections,' marking an unanticipated shift in rhetoric from a key ally of Ukraine.
In response, Zelenskiy is committed to constructive dialogue with Washington, with plans for discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. Ukraine remains firm on securing essential safety guarantees amidst pressure from the U.S. administration pushing for a minerals deal as a peace settlement component.
Meanwhile, European leaders have pledged to fortify their defense capabilities as they adjust to new dynamics in U.S. foreign policy. Talks suggest a potential European peacekeeping force in Ukraine could be backed by America, a notion that has received a mixed response from the Kremlin and Ukrainian authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
