Delhi Awaits BJP's Promise: Will Women Receive Rs 2500 Aid?
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has expressed her hopes that the BJP's first cabinet meeting under new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will approve the promised Rs 2500 monthly aid for women. The announcement is anticipated to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday voiced her expectations that the inaugural cabinet meeting of Delhi's new BJP-led government, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will approve the promised Rs 2500 monthly allowance for women, a commitment the party made before the assembly elections. Atishi noted that BJP figures had assured that the first payment would roll out on March 8, International Women's Day.
"During the Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders pledged to implement the Rs 2500 monthly scheme for women promptly after forming the government, with a March 8 deadline for the first payment. The new government's first cabinet meeting is scheduled for today at 7 pm, and every woman in Delhi is awaiting BJP's promise," Atishi commented on social media. She further expressed her belief that as a woman chief minister, Rekha Gupta is likely to honor the commitment made to Delhi's women.
The new Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, is slated to preside over her first cabinet meeting this evening. Sworn in earlier, the BJP leader took the oath at a grand event at Ramlila Maidan, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administering the oath of office to Gupta and her council of ministers. This ceremony also saw six other ministers, including Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, among others, take their oaths. Attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.
