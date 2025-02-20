Left Menu

Delhi Awaits BJP's Promise: Will Women Receive Rs 2500 Aid?

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has expressed her hopes that the BJP's first cabinet meeting under new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will approve the promised Rs 2500 monthly aid for women. The announcement is anticipated to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:05 IST
Delhi Awaits BJP's Promise: Will Women Receive Rs 2500 Aid?
Former Delhi CM & AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday voiced her expectations that the inaugural cabinet meeting of Delhi's new BJP-led government, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will approve the promised Rs 2500 monthly allowance for women, a commitment the party made before the assembly elections. Atishi noted that BJP figures had assured that the first payment would roll out on March 8, International Women's Day.

"During the Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders pledged to implement the Rs 2500 monthly scheme for women promptly after forming the government, with a March 8 deadline for the first payment. The new government's first cabinet meeting is scheduled for today at 7 pm, and every woman in Delhi is awaiting BJP's promise," Atishi commented on social media. She further expressed her belief that as a woman chief minister, Rekha Gupta is likely to honor the commitment made to Delhi's women.

The new Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, is slated to preside over her first cabinet meeting this evening. Sworn in earlier, the BJP leader took the oath at a grand event at Ramlila Maidan, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administering the oath of office to Gupta and her council of ministers. This ceremony also saw six other ministers, including Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, among others, take their oaths. Attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025