Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Meetings at G20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held significant diplomatic meetings with counterparts from Singapore, Brazil, and Ethiopia during the G20 Foreign Ministers' summit in Johannesburg. The talks revolved around global developments and enhancing bilateral ties.

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Jaishankar discussed international affairs and strategic partnerships with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Brazil's Mauro Vieira. They focused on mutual interests, G20 collaborations, and Brazil's upcoming BRICS summit slated for July in Rio de Janeiro.

Jaishankar also met Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos, congratulating him on his appointment and reaffirming their commitment to long-standing partnerships. Additionally, Jaishankar engaged with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, furthering diplomatic relations.

