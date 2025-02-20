Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Meetings at G20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in diplomatic discussions with ministers from Singapore, Brazil, and Ethiopia during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg. The meetings focused on global developments and strengthening bilateral relations. Jaishankar also interacted with various international leaders to further collaborative partnerships.

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Jaishankar discussed international affairs and strategic partnerships with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Brazil's Mauro Vieira. They focused on mutual interests, G20 collaborations, and Brazil's upcoming BRICS summit slated for July in Rio de Janeiro.

Jaishankar also met Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos, congratulating him on his appointment and reaffirming their commitment to long-standing partnerships. Additionally, Jaishankar engaged with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, furthering diplomatic relations.

