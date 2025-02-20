Kavitha Criticizes Revanth Reddy, Calls for Immediate SC Categorization

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has openly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, insisting that he played "no role" in the SC categorization process. She argued that Prime Minister Modi and CM Reddy have not taken "significant steps" in this matter, attributing the progress to the Supreme Court's verdict, according to a statement from her office.

Addressing the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samiti meeting led by Mahesh Kogila, Kavitha strongly advocated for the "immediate release" of the Shamim Akhtar Commission report and stressed the necessity of implementing SC categorization. She accused Revanth Reddy of "misleading the public" by incorrectly linking SC categorization to job allocation delays.

Kavitha further alleged that Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi's promise of Rs 12 lakh to Dalit families was deceptive. She criticized Reddy for "mismanaging" state finances and called for the prompt release of Dalit Bandhu funds. She highlighted the incomplete spending of Rs 33,000 crore earmarked for SCs, pointing out only Rs 9,800 crore had been utilized.

The BRS leader castigated CM Reddy for not properly honoring the 125-foot Ambedkar statue, suggesting his actions were disrespectful to Ambedkar's legacy. Kavitha stressed it was KCR's initiative to elevate the downtrodden and forecasted "better days for Dalits" under BRS leadership.

Kavitha affirmed the significance of the Ambedkar statue, asserting it was installed to recognize Ambedkar's vital role in Telangana's formation and reiterated the BRS commitment to Dalit progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)