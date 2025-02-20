Left Menu

Kavitha Criticizes Revanth Reddy, Calls for Immediate SC Categorization

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticized CM Revanth Reddy for financial mismanagement and delaying the SC categorization process. She emphasized that the Supreme Court, not political leaders, initiated the categorization. Kavitha also demanded acceleration of Dalit Bandhu funds and criticized broken promises to Dalit families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:00 IST
Kavitha Criticizes Revanth Reddy, Calls for Immediate SC Categorization
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has openly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, insisting that he played "no role" in the SC categorization process. She argued that Prime Minister Modi and CM Reddy have not taken "significant steps" in this matter, attributing the progress to the Supreme Court's verdict, according to a statement from her office.

Addressing the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samiti meeting led by Mahesh Kogila, Kavitha strongly advocated for the "immediate release" of the Shamim Akhtar Commission report and stressed the necessity of implementing SC categorization. She accused Revanth Reddy of "misleading the public" by incorrectly linking SC categorization to job allocation delays.

Kavitha further alleged that Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi's promise of Rs 12 lakh to Dalit families was deceptive. She criticized Reddy for "mismanaging" state finances and called for the prompt release of Dalit Bandhu funds. She highlighted the incomplete spending of Rs 33,000 crore earmarked for SCs, pointing out only Rs 9,800 crore had been utilized.

The BRS leader castigated CM Reddy for not properly honoring the 125-foot Ambedkar statue, suggesting his actions were disrespectful to Ambedkar's legacy. Kavitha stressed it was KCR's initiative to elevate the downtrodden and forecasted "better days for Dalits" under BRS leadership.

Kavitha affirmed the significance of the Ambedkar statue, asserting it was installed to recognize Ambedkar's vital role in Telangana's formation and reiterated the BRS commitment to Dalit progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025