Left Menu

Delhi's New Cabinet: Portfolios, Priorities, and Plans Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated key ministerial portfolios after the first cabinet meeting. Priorities include the Ayushman Bharat scheme and tabling CAG reports. The cabinet, consisting of six MLAs, aims to address diverse sectors including healthcare, education, and infrastructure, with a focus on making the Yamuna river clean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:56 IST
Delhi's New Cabinet: Portfolios, Priorities, and Plans Unveiled
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has officially distributed cabinet portfolios among her recently sworn-in ministers after the state's first cabinet meeting. On Thursday, she assigned important responsibilities to six MLAs who were elected in the recent assembly polls.

Chief Minister Gupta herself has assumed control over pivotal departments such as General Administration, Services, Finance, and Women and Child Development, among others. Addressing the media, she emphasized the commitment to handle these sectors personally to ensure comprehensive governance. The inaugural cabinet meeting focused on implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi and preparing to present 14 CAG reports during the first assembly session.

BJP MLA Pravesh Verma will lead departments like Public Works and Irrigation. Meanwhile, Minister Ashish Sood will manage Home, Education, and Urban Development portfolios. Other MLAs, including Manjinder Singh Sira, Ravinder Singh, and Kapil Mishra, have been given responsibilities covering sectors from law to social welfare. The government has pledged to prioritize the cleaning of the Yamuna river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025