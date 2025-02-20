Delhi's New Cabinet: Portfolios, Priorities, and Plans Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has officially distributed cabinet portfolios among her recently sworn-in ministers after the state's first cabinet meeting. On Thursday, she assigned important responsibilities to six MLAs who were elected in the recent assembly polls.

Chief Minister Gupta herself has assumed control over pivotal departments such as General Administration, Services, Finance, and Women and Child Development, among others. Addressing the media, she emphasized the commitment to handle these sectors personally to ensure comprehensive governance. The inaugural cabinet meeting focused on implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi and preparing to present 14 CAG reports during the first assembly session.

BJP MLA Pravesh Verma will lead departments like Public Works and Irrigation. Meanwhile, Minister Ashish Sood will manage Home, Education, and Urban Development portfolios. Other MLAs, including Manjinder Singh Sira, Ravinder Singh, and Kapil Mishra, have been given responsibilities covering sectors from law to social welfare. The government has pledged to prioritize the cleaning of the Yamuna river.

