Rekha Gupta Unveils Key Initiatives in First Cabinet Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with added benefits and promised to present 14 pending CAG reports. Despite demands from the opposition, Gupta emphasized her government's agenda and responsibilities, while also detailing ministerial portfolios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:12 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's newly minted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wasted no time in asserting her administration's priorities, announcing significant health and accountability initiatives in her initial cabinet meeting. Her administration aims to implement the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme with an additional Rs 5 lakh coverage for the city's economically vulnerable residents.

In addition to discussing healthcare, Gupta promised to address stalled accountability efforts by presenting 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. These steps were part of the BJP's pre-election promises aimed at contrasting their governance style with the previous AAP administration.

Rekha Gupta also outlined the responsibilities of her cabinet ministers, emphasizing a focus on portfolios such as Finance, Revenue, and Women's Development. Gupta strongly dismissed opposition criticisms, stating the new government would set its own agenda and is committed to fulfilling campaign pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

