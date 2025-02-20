Rekha Gupta Unveils Key Initiatives in First Cabinet Meeting

Delhi's newly minted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wasted no time in asserting her administration's priorities, announcing significant health and accountability initiatives in her initial cabinet meeting. Her administration aims to implement the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme with an additional Rs 5 lakh coverage for the city's economically vulnerable residents.

In addition to discussing healthcare, Gupta promised to address stalled accountability efforts by presenting 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. These steps were part of the BJP's pre-election promises aimed at contrasting their governance style with the previous AAP administration.

Rekha Gupta also outlined the responsibilities of her cabinet ministers, emphasizing a focus on portfolios such as Finance, Revenue, and Women's Development. Gupta strongly dismissed opposition criticisms, stating the new government would set its own agenda and is committed to fulfilling campaign pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)