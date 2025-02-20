Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Takes Charge with Record Portfolios as Delhi CM

Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the allocation of portfolios among her Council of Ministers, taking on 10 portfolios herself. Key portfolios include finance, women and child development, and administrative reforms. Colleagues receive distinct responsibilities in areas like PWD and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Thursday announced the distribution of ministerial roles, as she took on an impressive 10 portfolios herself, the most of any minister. Key areas under her domain include finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development.

This substantial responsibility was revealed during Gupta's first press conference post her appointment, further detailing her colleagues' portfolios. Parvesh Verma is charged with Public Works Department (PWD), water, legislative affairs, and more, while Ashish Sood is tasked with urban development and education.

Other ministerial roles were allocated to Kapil Mishra, overseeing law, justice, and tourism, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, managing industries and environment. Pankaj Singh and Ravinder Indraj were also given significant roles. The portfolio allocation has received backing from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

