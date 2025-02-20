Rekha Gupta Takes Charge with Record Portfolios as Delhi CM

Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Thursday announced the distribution of ministerial roles, as she took on an impressive 10 portfolios herself, the most of any minister. Key areas under her domain include finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development.

This substantial responsibility was revealed during Gupta's first press conference post her appointment, further detailing her colleagues' portfolios. Parvesh Verma is charged with Public Works Department (PWD), water, legislative affairs, and more, while Ashish Sood is tasked with urban development and education.

Other ministerial roles were allocated to Kapil Mishra, overseeing law, justice, and tourism, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, managing industries and environment. Pankaj Singh and Ravinder Indraj were also given significant roles. The portfolio allocation has received backing from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)