Sanjay Raut Hails Sharad Pawar as Maharashtra's Kingmaker

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), recently likened Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, to the famous Maratha general Mahadji Shinde. This occurred during a book launch event, just days after Raut criticized Pawar for honoring Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

At the event, Raut praised Pawar for his leadership, viewing him as a guiding figure for Maharashtra, especially within the national capital. This comes in the wake of tensions between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Pawar after the latter felicitated Eknath Shinde, who played a pivotal role in forming the current Maharashtra government.

Raut highlighted Delhi's historical role as a transitional city for political leaders and reiterated the transient nature of power in the capital. He recounted how leaders quickly ascend and as swiftly transition out, resonating with Pawar's early political experiences in Delhi.

