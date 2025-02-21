Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a solemn development, Hamas has released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two young children, who became symbols of national anguish after a 2023 attack by the militant group.

The bodies, presumed to include Shiri Bibas and her two children, as well as octogenarian Oded Lifshitz, were received by mourners in Israel as part of a tumultuous ceasefire deal.

This sorrowful event contrasts with the joy experienced following the recent return of 24 living hostages. The release of these bodies underlines the fragility of the current ceasefire and peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)