Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Tensions
Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, symbolizing Israel's grief after an attack in 2023. This comes amid a ceasefire and ongoing negotiations. Thousands in Israel mourn, contrasting the recent joy of returned living hostages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:32 IST
In a solemn development, Hamas has released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two young children, who became symbols of national anguish after a 2023 attack by the militant group.
The bodies, presumed to include Shiri Bibas and her two children, as well as octogenarian Oded Lifshitz, were received by mourners in Israel as part of a tumultuous ceasefire deal.
This sorrowful event contrasts with the joy experienced following the recent return of 24 living hostages. The release of these bodies underlines the fragility of the current ceasefire and peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement