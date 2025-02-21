Secret Talks: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Russia Diplomacy on Ukraine

In a series of unofficial discussions, American and Russian participants have convened in Switzerland amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict, sources have revealed. These Track Two talks, occurring as recently as last week, involve experienced diplomats and security experts but no official government representatives.

Participants are reportedly working to bridge the diplomatic gap between the two nations, a significant focus following President Donald Trump's recent election victory. His administration has reshaped U.S. strategy in Ukraine, engaging directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to expedite a resolution to the three-year-old conflict.

The discussions, described as unofficial channels that promote dialogue over concrete policy-making, also took place during international gatherings like the Munich Security Conference. The meetings highlight an attempt to revive stalled communications, aiming to foster understanding despite past geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)