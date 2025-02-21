Amid escalating tensions with the United States, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is calling for a more nuanced diplomatic strategy. On Thursday, Poroshenko suggested that Ukraine's current approach could harm its international standing, highlighting the need for a softer diplomatic touch.

Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019 and now leads the opposition in parliament, criticized current President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for what he termed 'stadium behavior' in dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy's combative interactions, Poroshenko argued, are counterproductive.

The former president also proposed forming a coalition government to address Ukraine's challenges and criticized the monopolistic hold of the presidency. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy, during talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, emphasized Ukraine's willingness to engage with the U.S. on investment and security issues.

