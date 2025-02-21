Left Menu

Poroshenko Advocates Softer Diplomacy for Ukraine Amidst U.S. Tensions

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urges a softer diplomatic approach with the U.S. amidst strained relations. He offers to visit foreign capitals to boost Ukraine's diplomacy and proposes a coalition government. Poroshenko criticizes current President Zelenskiy's handling of U.S. relations, stressing the need for diplomatic finesse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:54 IST
Poroshenko Advocates Softer Diplomacy for Ukraine Amidst U.S. Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with the United States, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is calling for a more nuanced diplomatic strategy. On Thursday, Poroshenko suggested that Ukraine's current approach could harm its international standing, highlighting the need for a softer diplomatic touch.

Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019 and now leads the opposition in parliament, criticized current President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for what he termed 'stadium behavior' in dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy's combative interactions, Poroshenko argued, are counterproductive.

The former president also proposed forming a coalition government to address Ukraine's challenges and criticized the monopolistic hold of the presidency. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy, during talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, emphasized Ukraine's willingness to engage with the U.S. on investment and security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025