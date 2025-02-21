Left Menu

Heartbreak and Tension: Child Hostages of Hamas Identified Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The Israeli military identified two child hostages' remains, while a third body was not their mother’s. The grim news came amid a fragile ceasefire with Hamas. Grief swept Israel as bodies were returned, contrasting a recent joyous return of living hostages. Tensions rise with Israeli-Palestinian conflict persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:45 IST
Early Friday, the Israeli military confirmed the identification of two child hostages' remains, but clarified that a third body handed over by Hamas was not the boys' mother. This revelation came under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after over a year of intense conflict.

Hamas had surrendered four bodies on Thursday, sparking national mourning in Israel as people gathered in the rain to honor the deceased. While recent weeks saw the return of living hostages, this handover underscored the grim reality of those who perished in captivity.

As tensions simmer, the Israeli government warns of intensified operations against terrorism in the West Bank, pointing fingers at Hamas and its allies for violating agreements. The conflict continues to strain relations, highlighting the fragility of the current ceasefire.

