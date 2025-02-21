Heartbreak and Tension: Child Hostages of Hamas Identified Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Early Friday, the Israeli military confirmed the identification of two child hostages' remains, but clarified that a third body handed over by Hamas was not the boys' mother. This revelation came under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after over a year of intense conflict.

Hamas had surrendered four bodies on Thursday, sparking national mourning in Israel as people gathered in the rain to honor the deceased. While recent weeks saw the return of living hostages, this handover underscored the grim reality of those who perished in captivity.

As tensions simmer, the Israeli government warns of intensified operations against terrorism in the West Bank, pointing fingers at Hamas and its allies for violating agreements. The conflict continues to strain relations, highlighting the fragility of the current ceasefire.

