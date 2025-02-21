U.S. Senate Debates Comprehensive Bill Amid Partisan Divides
The U.S. Senate is considering a Republican bill prioritizing immigration, energy, and defense, contrasting with Trump's call for a House plan including significant tax cuts. Despite lacking votes, Democrats contest the bill, focusing on wealthy-benefiting tax breaks. The Senate aims for a legislative win via the 'vote-a-rama' process.
The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a heated debate over a Republican-led bill designed to streamline President Donald Trump's objectives in immigration, energy, and defense. This comes despite Trump's preference for the House of Representatives' version, which includes sweeping tax cuts worth trillions of dollars.
Republican senators are pressing forward with this narrower focus while planning to tackle tax cuts in subsequent legislation. They hope to outrun Democratic resistance and secure an early legislative win for Trump. Senate Democrats, outnumbered but vocal, have pledged to challenge the bill, arguing it benefits the wealthy at the expense of American families.
In a dramatic Senate session, dubbed a 'vote-a-rama,' Democrats confronted Republicans with a slew of amendments, aiming to reshape the legislation. Despite the Democratic efforts, Republicans, holding a 53-47 majority, blocked key amendments, pushing their agenda to reinforce U.S. military spending and border security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- Trump
- Republican
- Democrat
- tax cuts
- immigration
- energy
- legislation
- border security
- spending
ALSO READ
Royal Revelations: Judge Weighs Unveiling Prince Harry’s Immigration Records
Energy Expansion Overtakes Net-Zero Goals
Israel and Ethiopia Forge New Energy and Innovation Pact
Plane carrying 33 persons from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from US for illegal immigration, reaches Ahmedabad: Officials.
KP Green Energy Shines with Profit Surge